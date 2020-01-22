Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Jane Fonda discussed how she once tried to set up her ex-husband Ted Turner through online dating on The Late Late Show.

"He's a very specific kind of person and I offered to go on, there was no Tinder it was like match.com or something like that," Fonda said on Tuesday of how she tried to play matchmaker for the entrepreneur alongside her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin.

"I was gonna you know, find him somebody but he said no and instead he got four girlfriends. One for each week of the month. He calls them the coalition of the willing," the actress continued.

Fonda and Turner were married from 1991 to 2001.

"He lucked out with me," Fonda said. "He's a lot and I can handle that. Now it takes four to do what I used to do."

Grace and Frankie Season 6 arrived on Netflix in January. The series will return for a seventh and final season.