Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali will be presenters at next month's Oscars ceremony. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Last year's actor and actress winners are confirmed as presenters for next month's Oscars gala, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

Expected to help hand out awards on Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre are Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek.

The stars were the first presenters announced for the ceremony, which will air live on ABC.

"We love the tradition of having the previous year's Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents," producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a joint statement Tuesday.

The event honoring excellence in film will be hostless for a second, consecutive year.

Joker goes into the competition with a leading 11 nods. It is followed by The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917, which were each nominated for 10 awards, and Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite, which are up for six prizes apiece.