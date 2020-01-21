Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins and his newest recruit Buddy Murphy challenged The Viking Raiders for the Raw Tag Team Championships on Raw.

Rollins issued the challenge after his rivals Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe joined forces with The Viking Raiders to attack The Messiah and his followers which also include Akam and Rezar of AOP on Monday.

AOP, Owens and Joe were taken out of the championship match after they started fighting around the arena.

Rollins tossed Ivar of The Viking Raiders off the top turnbuckle onto the ringside floor and nailed Erik with a Curb Stomp as he lay on the ring apron. Murphy then covered Erik for the three count to earn the Raw Tag Team Championships. AOP would return and celebrated with Rollins and Murphy at the entrance ramp.

Also on Raw, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman returned. Heyman once again declared that there is no one in the Raw locker room worthy enough to challenge The Beast to a championship match as WrestleMania. Lesnar will prove himself by winning the Royal Rumble match on Sunday and is entering the bout at No. 1.

Lesnar and Heyman were interrupted by Ricochet who said he wasn't scared of Lesnar challenged him to a fight on the spot. Lesnar attempted to leave until Ricochet called the champion scared. Lesnar responded by kicking Ricochet below the belt, instantly taking down the high flyer.

United States Champion Andrade defended his title against Rey Mysterio in a Ladder match. The rules require a competitor to climb a ladder and retrieve the championship which is hanging above the ring.

The brutal contest featured both superstars utilizing multiple ladders to inflict more pain. Mysterio, as he appeared poised to grab the title belt, was stopped by Andrade's manager Zelina Vega who climbed to the top of the ladder.

Vega's actions allowed Andrade to put Mysterio through a ladder using the Hammerlock DDT. Andrade then climbed to the top and grabbed the United States Championship. Andrade attempted to injure Mysterio further after the match but was stopped by Humberto Carrillo.

Other moments from Raw included Aleister Black defeating a local competitor; The O.C. attacking Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton during their match; Orton then hitting McIntyre with an RKO; Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane; Erick Rowan defeating Matt Hardy; and Bobby Lashley and Lana defeating Rusev and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team match.

Rusev got ready in the corner to deliver his Machka Kick to Lashley when Lana grabbed his leg. This allowed Lashley to take down Rusev with a Spear to earn the victory.