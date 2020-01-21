Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Josh Gad said on Conan that he had a major plot point from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoiled for him when he visited the set.

Gad was originally invited to check out the set by his friend Daisy Ridley who portrays Rey. The actor's schedule prevented him from visiting the set until the final day of production.

Ridley got permission from director J.J. Abrams that Gad could visit despite it being the final day. Gad then witnessed one of the film's major surprises concerning the origin of Rey.

The actor said the first thing he saw was Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor.

"So I'm there and the first dialogue that comes out of his mouth is 'You are my granddaughter,'" Gad said on Monday. "I was [expletive] pissed."

Gad compared the incident to visiting the set of M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense and learning that Bruce Willis' character is a ghost.

"I was like, I feel so honored, but also so disrespected at the same time that you would think that I wouldn't want to experience that with an audience," he said.

Gad can be seen alongside Hugh Laurie in HBO's new sci-fi comedy series Avenue 5.