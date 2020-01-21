Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Awkwafina appeared in Jimmy Kimmel Live's 3 Ridiculous Questions segment which featured the late night host serving the actress as a bartender.

"If you could only have one of them on a deserted island, antelope or cantaloupe?" Kimmel asked Awkwafina on Monday who chose antelope.

"As a companion you know, a friend, transport," she said of the reasons why she chose antelope including that it would be a large source of meat.

Kimmel next asked if Awkwafina thinks she will ever go into a sewer. "I think the way that I live my life, it is a possibility at some point I would drop something in there," she said before placing her odds of ever going into a sewer at 40 percent.

Awkwafina then responded with her cat's head when asked what she sniffs the most.

"Sometimes it will smell like a foreign mouth and I wonder who else has been doing this to my cat," Awkwafina said. "I think there's been foul play."

Awkwafina also appeared on A Little Late with Lilly Singh and played a round of Shot Caller. The game involved Awkwafina and Singh taking turns spinning a wheel and choosing to take a shot or send a random text to someone in their contact list.

Awkwafina ended up having to text an ex-boyfriend from high school that she needed money and video-called Constance Wu about how she pooped her pants on the red carpet.