Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Beauty and the Beast and The Alienist actor Luke Evans has signed up to star in ITV's miniseries, The Pembrokeshire Murders.
The three-part thriller was written by Nick Stevens, based on the true-crime book, Catching the Bullseye Killer by Steve Wilkins and Jonathan Hill.
Director Marc Evans is expected to start filming the project this month.
Evans will play Wilkins, a police detective in Wales who, in 2006, reopened several cold cases from the 1980s and tried to catch a serial killer using modern forensic technology.
"It is a privilege to be playing the role of Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders and working again with [producer] Simon Heath, his team at World Productions and ITV. It's a huge responsibility for me as the drama depicts a true crime, which to this day still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically taken," Evans said in a news release.
The cast will also include Keith Allen, Owen Teale, Alexandria Riley, Caroline Berry, Oliver Ryan and David Fynn.