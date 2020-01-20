Luke Evans attends the Brit Awards at O2 Arena in London on February 20. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Luke Evans attends the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party in Beverly Hills in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Luke Evans will star in ITV's miniseries, "The Pembrokeshire Murders," which starts filming this month. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Beauty and the Beast and The Alienist actor Luke Evans has signed up to star in ITV's miniseries, The Pembrokeshire Murders.

The three-part thriller was written by Nick Stevens, based on the true-crime book, Catching the Bullseye Killer by Steve Wilkins and Jonathan Hill.

Director Marc Evans is expected to start filming the project this month.

Evans will play Wilkins, a police detective in Wales who, in 2006, reopened several cold cases from the 1980s and tried to catch a serial killer using modern forensic technology.

"It is a privilege to be playing the role of Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders and working again with [producer] Simon Heath, his team at World Productions and ITV. It's a huge responsibility for me as the drama depicts a true crime, which to this day still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically taken," Evans said in a news release.

The cast will also include Keith Allen, Owen Teale, Alexandria Riley, Caroline Berry, Oliver Ryan and David Fynn.