Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it renewed Home Before Dark and Mythic Quest for second seasons before the first season premieres.
The first three episodes of the mystery Home Before Dark will be available April 3.
Starring Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter, the drama follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the lakeside town where her father once lived.
"While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury," a synopsis said.
The comedy Mythic Quest stars Rob McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.
Slated to debut in its entirety on Feb. 7, the show about video-game developers was created by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia collaborators McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.
The fledgling television division of the tech giant Apple previously renewed its freshman series See, Dickinson, Servant, For All Mankind and The Morning Show.
The Morning Show lead Jennifer Aniston won the first SAG Award for an Apple series on Sunday.