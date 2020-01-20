Rob McElhenney attends the FXX Network launch party for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 9 in Los Angeles in 2013. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Apple TV+ has renewed Jim Sturgess' new mystery drama "Home Before Dark" for a second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it renewed Home Before Dark and Mythic Quest for second seasons before the first season premieres.

The first three episodes of the mystery Home Before Dark will be available April 3.

Starring Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter, the drama follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the lakeside town where her father once lived.

"While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury," a synopsis said.

A dramatic mystery series inspired by the reporting of real-life 9-year-old investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak. Home Before Dark premieres April 3, exclusively on Apple TV+ - with a second season just announced. pic.twitter.com/f0oHTzN3Kf— Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 19, 2020

The comedy Mythic Quest stars Rob McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

Slated to debut in its entirety on Feb. 7, the show about video-game developers was created by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia collaborators McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.

Renewed for a second season, @Mythic_Quest is a workplace comedy co-created by @RMcElhenney, Charlie Day, and @MeganGanz. All episodes premiere Friday, February 7, exclusively on Apple TV+. pic.twitter.com/M7HN3TRLqj— Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 19, 2020

The fledgling television division of the tech giant Apple previously renewed its freshman series See, Dickinson, Servant, For All Mankind and The Morning Show.

The Morning Show lead Jennifer Aniston won the first SAG Award for an Apple series on Sunday.