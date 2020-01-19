Trending

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Jason Segel, Mark Rylance
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Jason Segel, Mark Rylance
Martha Stewart: Chip Gaines 'made up' story about TIME 100 encounter
Martha Stewart: Chip Gaines 'made up' story about TIME 100 encounter
Disney removes 'Fox' from film division titles
Disney removes 'Fox' from film division titles
Freeform renews 'Grown-ish' for Season 4
Freeform renews 'Grown-ish' for Season 4
Sam Elliott recites 'Old Town Road' in Super Bowl ad teaser
Sam Elliott recites 'Old Town Road' in Super Bowl ad teaser

Photo Gallery

 
Nicolas Cage, Kesha attend the 'Color Out of Space' premiere in LA
Nicolas Cage, Kesha attend the 'Color Out of Space' premiere in LA
 
Back to Article
/