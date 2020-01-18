Lifetime is working on a docu-series about accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Photo courtesy of New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Lifetime has ordered a 4-hour docu-series called Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.

Deadline.com said the program, featuring interviews with the alleged victims of the billionaire New York financier, is expected to debut this summer.

Epstein hanged himself in jail awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in August.

Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern are directing the project, which follows the cable network's documentaries Surviving R. Kelly and Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.

Casting is also in progress for Lifetime's TV movie I Was Lorena Bobbitt, which is about the domestic-violence victim who cut off her husband's penis in 1993, Variety reported.

Production is expected to begin later this month.

Barbara Nance wrote the film. Danishka Esterhazy is to direct it.