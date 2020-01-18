Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Cable network Freeform has renewed its college sitcom Grown-ish for a fourth season.

Season 3 premiered this week.

The Black-ish spinoff stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons.

"The gang returns as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey and her girls (... and Vivek) moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems coming for them, including student loans, work/life balance and, of course, messy breakups," a Season 3 synopsis said.