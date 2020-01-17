Malin Akerman attends the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party on January 6. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Stranger Things" star Charlie Heaton is set to appear in AMC's "Soulmates" along with Malin Akerman. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt and JJ Feild have joined the cast of AMC's upcoming six-part anthology series, Soulmates.

The group joins previously announced stars Sarah Snook, David Costabile and Sonya Cassidy, among others.

Soulmates takes place 15 years into the future when a test can determine who everyone's soulmate is. Each episode will explore a different group of characters as they grapple with the test.

Heaton (Stranger Things) will portray Kurt who discovers that his soulmate is dead and finds comfort in a church that helps people deal with the loss of their soulmate. Akerman (Billions) will appear in the same episode as Martha who has gone through a number of bad relationships and joins the church.

Joe Anderson (Brave New World) and Steven Mackintosh (Rocketman) will also appear alongside Heaton and Akerman in the episode.

Brandt (Breaking Bad) in a different episode will star as Caitlin, a pushover who starts to stand up for herself after meeting her soulmate. Feild (Turn) will be featured as Nathan who has a dark side and shares it with Caitlin. Tom Goodman-Hill (Cheat) will also star in the episode.

Soulmates is written by Emmy Award-winner Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Superbob, Adult Life Skills).

Directors include Rob Savage (Britannia), Marco Kreuzpaintner (Beat), Andrea Harkin (The Trial of Christine Keeler) and Bridges who also serves as creator and executive producer.