Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Bianca Belair survived a massive Battle Royal and became the No. 1 contender for Rhea Ripley's NXT Women's Championship on WWE NXT.

The Battle Royal was the main event of the night and featured the return of Shayna Baszler and Tegan Nox who was injured by her former friend Dakota Kai at WarGames in November.

Competitors needed to be tossed over the top rope in order to be eliminated, similar to the Royal Rumble. Belair was able to eliminate Candice LeRae while Kai returned to take out Nox despite not participating in the match.

Shotzi Blackheart shockingly threw over Baszler but celebrated for too long, allowing Belair to eliminate her. Belair and Io Shirai were the final two superstars remaining with The EST of NXT able to pull out the victory.

Belair will battle the winner of Ripley vs. Toni Storm at Worlds Collide on Jan. 25. Belair's championship match will then take place on Feb. 16 at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Also on WWE NXT, Keith Lee was ambushed by The Undisputed Era ahead of Lee's match next week against North American Champion Roderick Strong with the title on the line.

Lee was able to fight off the group momentarily before he was taken down. The Undisputed Era attacked Lee's leg until Tommaso Ciampa came to the rescue.

The Undisputed Era were not done, and later in the night jumped Ciampa as he called out NXT Champion Adam Cole. Ciampa was saved by his former rival and #DIY tag team partner Johnny Gargano.

Ciampa and Gargano, outside the NXT arena, agreed to team up one more time for old time's sake before The Undisputed Era arrived for a fight. Lee returned not injured but was held back my security. The Limitless Superstar used his incredible strength and tossed a security guard into a parked car, breaking its windshield.

Other moments from NXT included The BroserWeights defeating Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan to advance into The Dusty Classic tournament; Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott defeating Lio Rush and Tyler Breeze to earn a Cruiserweight Championship match at Worlds Collide; and The Grizzled Young Veterans defeating Kushida and Alex Shelley to advance into The Dusty Classic tournament.