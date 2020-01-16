Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series The Stranger.

The streaming service shared a first trailer for the show Thursday featuring Richard Armitage (The Hobbit) as Adam Price, a husband and father.

The preview shows Adam's (Armitage) seemingly perfect life implode after a stranger (Hannah John-Kamen) tells him a secret about his wife, Corinne (Dervla Kirwan).

"What if our darkest secrets were exposed by a stranger?" the trailer posits.

The Stranger (John-Kamen) shares with Adam that Corinne (Kirwan) faked a pregnancy.

"You didn't have to stay with her, you know," the Stranger says. "Corinne. You didn't have to stay with her when she told you she was pregnant."

The secret leads to a bigger conspiracy that puts Adam's life in danger.

Siobhan Finneran co-stars as detective Johanna Griffin, while Jennifer Saunders plays Heidi.

Netflix previously shared first look photos for the show, one of which shows Adam having a tense phone conversation.

The Stranger is based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name. Coben serves as an executive producer with Danny Brocklehurst, who penned the script.

The Stranger is an eight-part series that premieres Jan. 30.