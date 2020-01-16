Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Freddie Prinze Jr. is set to guest star in the pilot for the sequel to the 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster, NBCUniversal announced Thursday.

The original show starred Soliel Moon Frye as the titular tween, who was raised by a foster dad. It ran 1984-88.

"Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self," a press release said.

The show -- which will stream on the company's soon-to-launch Peacock service -- co-stars Cherie Johnson, Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell.

Prinze Jr., 43, is known for his roles in the Scooby-Doo and I Know What You Did Last Summer film franchises. He also appeared on the TV shows Freddie and Boston Legal.

Peacock did not reveal details about who Prinze Jr. will play on Punky Brewster.