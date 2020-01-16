Michael B. Jordan arrives for the world premiere of "Just Mercy" at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Courtney B. Vance is set to star in AMC's courtroom thriller "61st Street. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actor Courtney B. Vance has signed up to star in AMC's courtroom drama, 61st Street.

The network ordered two, eight-episode seasons of the show, which was penned by Peter Moffat -- whose credits include Criminal Justice, The Night Of and Your Honor.

The series is being executive produced by Just Mercy actor-producer Michael B. Jordan.

Season 1 is to debut in 2021.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have the phenomenal Courtney B. Vance returning to the courtroom for 61st Street. Courtney is the cornerstone of what's sure to be a stellar ensemble for this ambitious and highly entertaining drama," Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement Thursday.

Vance will play a public defender who tries to help a high-school athlete arrested in Chicago after he is mistaken for a gang member.

The 59-year-old actor previously starred in the TV series Genius, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and FlashForward.

He was recently elected president of the SAG-AFTRA actors' union.