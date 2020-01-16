Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, a teenage witch.

The preview shows Sabrina (Shipka) become the queen of hell in an attempt to save her boyfriend, Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood). Nick was imprisoned in hell in the Part 2 finale after trapping the Dark Lord in his body.

According to an official synopsis, Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), Roz Walker (Jaz Sinclair) and Theo Putnam (Lachlan Watson) help Sabrina on her rescue mission. Once in hell, Sabrina must take on the prince of hell, Caliban (Sam Corlett).

Netflix previously released a teaser for Part 3 in the form of a music video, "Straight to Hell."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the Archie comic series of the same name. The show is developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and co-stars Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez and Miranda Otto.

Part 3 premieres Jan. 24.