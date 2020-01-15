Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The small-screen adaptation of Bong Joon Ho's 2013 dystopian thriller Snowpiercer is slated to premiere on TNT May 31.

The show stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Annalise Basso and Alison Wright. It follows survivors of a cataclysmic event who endlessly circle a frozen world on a train where people are rigidly separated into classes.

Snowpiercer has already been renewed for a second season.

Ho's 2019 film Parasite was nominated for six Oscars -- including Best Picture -- this week.