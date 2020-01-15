"Britannia" star Eleanor Worthington-Cox attends the premiere of "Action Point" on May 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Britannia" star David Morrissey. The series has been renewed for a third season. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Sky announced on Wednesday that its original period drama Britannia has been renewed for a third season.

The series follows the Roman conquest of Britain and stars David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Annabel Scholey and Eleanor Worthington-Cox.

Season 3 will follow Cait (Worthington-Cox) in her journey as the chosen one and a decision that will tie her to the future of her people and their land.

Britannia is created by award-winning writer Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth and James Richardson.

"We are incredibly proud to be able to continue to grow the Britannia franchise bringing Jez and the team's unique and distinctive vision to life for a third series," director of drama at Sky Studios Cameron Roach said in a statement.

"We're very excited to be continuing our mythic journey through Ancient Britain. This year was a particularly good vintage for mushrooms here in the West Country, so we strongly suggest you hold on to your hats," Jez Butterworth said.