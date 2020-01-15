Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Robert Downey Jr. discussed his future as Marvel hero Iron Man and his new movie Dolittle Wednesday on Today.

"Now that I'm middle-aged to be honest, you start looking at the back nine and you go oh, this is part of the journey, that things end and everyone's going somewhere," the actor said to Today's Hoda Kotb when asked if he was heartbroken when the end came for Iron Man.

"I am so pleased just that I wound up where I have, I'm very fortunate," he continued when asked if he would ever return as Iron Man.

"I wanna try to keep it classy. We'll see," he said.

Dolittle, inspired by Hugh Lofting's children's book series, stars Downey as the title character who has the ability to speak with animals.

"I wanted to do something a little different. I played Chaplin. I played Sherlock so I wanted to up my game a bit," he said about the film, which opens in theaters Friday.