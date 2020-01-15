Cast member B.D. Wong attends the premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Awkwafina appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film for "The Farewell"during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Comedy Central has already renewed the soon-to-debut "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens" for a second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Comedy Central has renewed Awkwafina is Nora from Queens for a second season ahead of the sitcom's planned Jan. 22 premiere.

Co-starring B.D. Wong, Lori Tan Chinn and Bowen Yang, the show is inspired by Awkwafina's real life with her close-knit family in New York City.

"We are in awe of Awkwafina's creative genius on every level and we could not be more excited to embark on a Season 2 with the entire Lin family in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens," Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, the cable network's co-heads of original content, said in a joint statement Tuesday.

Awkwafina, 31, is a rapper, comedian and actress known for her roles in Jumanji: The Next Level, Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8.

She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film earlier this month for her performance in The Farewell and is a contender for this year's BAFTA Rising Star Award.