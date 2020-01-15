Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Comedy Central has renewed Awkwafina is Nora from Queens for a second season ahead of the sitcom's planned Jan. 22 premiere.
Co-starring B.D. Wong, Lori Tan Chinn and Bowen Yang, the show is inspired by Awkwafina's real life with her close-knit family in New York City.
"We are in awe of Awkwafina's creative genius on every level and we could not be more excited to embark on a Season 2 with the entire Lin family in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens," Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, the cable network's co-heads of original content, said in a joint statement Tuesday.
Awkwafina, 31, is a rapper, comedian and actress known for her roles in Jumanji: The Next Level, Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8.
She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film earlier this month for her performance in The Farewell and is a contender for this year's BAFTA Rising Star Award.