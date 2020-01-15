Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Allison Janney discussed her love for Carol Burnett on Jimmy Kimmel Live and how she hopes to one day work with the television icon.

"She's the reason I'm an actress. I am so in love with her," Janney said about Burnett on Wednesday before detailing how nervous she was to speak with the living legend on the phone.

"I was just so flabbergasted. I was dreaming of all the reasons Carol Burnett would be calling me. She's gonna ask me to star in a variety sketch show with her. We're gonna do a buddy movie or something," Janney said.

The phone call consisted of Burnett recommending a dresser for Janney to use while performing on Broadway but, the Mom star still wants to collaborate with her idol in the future.

"I know that I'm going to," Janney said about working with Burnett. "I just have a feeling I will because I want it so badly. She means everything to me."

Janney will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video film Troop Zero which arrives on Friday.