Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Larry Birkhead said on Good Morning America Tuesday that a new Lifetime documentary on the late Anna Nicole Smith will shine a light on their relationship.

Birkhead shares 13-year-old daughter Dannielynn with Smith, a former model. Smith died in 2007 at the age 39, Dannielynn was 5-months-old at the time.

"For so long I had people kind of telling my story," Birkhead said about the documentary titled Hopelessly in Love: Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead.

"They said, 'This is an opportunity to tell it from your perspective' and I said, 'Are you sure you got the right people because our love story was so up and down," Birkhead continued.

Birkhead said that he hopes his daughter can watch the the documentary in the future and that the project will feature Smith publicly acknowledging their relationship for the first time.

"You'll see when the sparks flew and you'll also hear about when the dishes flew and everything else in between," Birkhead said.

Hopelessly in Love: Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead premieres Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.