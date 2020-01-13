Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry discussed his upcoming Netflix film A Fall From Grace and gave a tour of Tyler Perry Studios Monday on Today.

"The audience has been going nuts every time we show it," the filmmaker said about Fall From Grace, a thriller starring Crystal Fox as a woman charged with the murder of her husband.

"It's totally going to throw you off trying to figure out the end," he continued.

Fall From Grace will arrive on Netflix on Friday. Perry directed the film and also stars alongside Mehcad Brooks, Phylicia Rashad and Cicely Tyson.

The project was filmed at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, which contains 12 sound stages named after famous black entertainers such as Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith.

.@tylerperry invited @craigmelvin to Atlanta for a firsthand tour of Tyler Perry Studios! pic.twitter.com/CN6GOKTDCS— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 13, 2020

Perry also has plans to open on the property a facility for those who have suffered from abuse.

"I just think that if I can build this beautiful place where children, families, LGBTQ youth who have been displaced, put out of their homes can come to a beautiful campus and live. Be reinserted into life," Perry said.

"If somebody could've done that for my mother, I don't know where we would be now," he continued.