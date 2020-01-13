Jan. 13 (UPI) -- City of Angels, the second chapter in Showtime's Penny Dreadful franchise, will debut April 26.

Set in 1938 Los Angeles, the show stars Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves.

John Logan, creator, writer and executive producer of the original Penny Dreadful series, serves in the same roles in the sequel.

"When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism," a synopsis said.

A 70-second preview was released Monday.