Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Syfy has green-lit a TV series based on the Chucky horror film franchise.

"Chucky's back -- and this time, he's headed straight to your living room. Get ready for an all-new series, coming to SYFY," the cable network's Instagram account said Saturday.

No casting or premiere date have been announced yet, but Deadwood actor Brad Dourif is expected to return as the voice of the demonic doll in the TV show.

The show is part of a franchise started with Don Mancini's 1988 movie Child's Play and spawned six sequels, most recently Cult of Chucky in 2017.

A remake of the original film was released last June with Mark Hamill lending his voice to demonic toy. It co-starred Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry,

Mancini was not involved with the remake.

"WE'RE GOING FOR BLOODY, BUT DELICIOUS RATHER THAN DISGUSTING," Mancini tweeted after news of the show broke Saturday.

"Thanks so much to @UCP and @SYFY for partnering with us on Chucky's gory road to television!" he wrote in another post.