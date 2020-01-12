Bill Guttentag arrives for the Tribeca Film Festival Premiere of "Knife Fight" in New York in 2012. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Richard Linklater is producing an animal-rescue docu-series for CBS All Access. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Richard Linklater, Bill Guttentag and Dr. Phil McGraw are collaborating on an animal-rescue docu-series set in Texas, CBS All Access said Sunday.

A press release promised the 10-episode Untitled Richard Linklater Project "will provide a window onto the colorful and diverse world of animal rescue through moving, humorous and powerful stories of animals and the humans who love them."

Linklater's films include Boyhood, School of Rock and the Before Sunset trilogy and Guttentag is known for his work on Knife Fight, Only the Dead and Sublime. McGraw has been hosting the talk-show Dr. Phil since 2002.

The trio will serve as executive producers on the program.

"I come to this project hoping to shine a light on the folks I've met who are making a difference everyday in the lives of unwanted, abused and disabled animals. What strikes me most is the joy and discovery on both sides of the relationship between the animals and their human caregivers. These are inspirational stories that I believe will be a positive force in the world," said Linklater. "I'm grateful to CBS All Access for their support in this adventure."