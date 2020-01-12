Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman and Joel McHale have signed on to star in Season 2 episodes of CBS All Access' re-imagining of The Twilight Zone.
Also booked as 2020 guest stars on the anthology series are Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Chris Meloni, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata.
Executive producer and narrator Jordan Peele wrote the episode "Downtime," which will feature Baccarin, Domingo and Hale.
Peele is an Oscar-winning filmmaker whose work includes Get Out and Us.
The original Twilight Zone aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964.