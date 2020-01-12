Director Jordan Peele, winner of the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out," appears backstage with his Oscar during the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman and Joel McHale have signed on to star in Season 2 episodes of CBS All Access' re-imagining of The Twilight Zone.

Also booked as 2020 guest stars on the anthology series are Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Chris Meloni, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata.

Executive producer and narrator Jordan Peele wrote the episode "Downtime," which will feature Baccarin, Domingo and Hale.

Peele is an Oscar-winning filmmaker whose work includes Get Out and Us.

The original Twilight Zone aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964.