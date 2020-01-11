British actress Joanna Lumley is working on the ITV miniseries, "Finding Alice." File Photo by Hugo Philpott | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Absolutely Fabulous icon Joanna Lumley and Bodyguard actress Keeley Hawes began working on ITV's six-part drama, Finding Alice, in London this week.

The miniseries' ensemble also includes Nigel Havers, Jason Merrells, Gemma Jones, Kenneth Cranham and Sharon Rooney.

"To have such a strong caliber of actors join the cast alongside Keeley to breathe life into these complex characters is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to audiences meeting them," executive producer Nicola Shindler said in a statement.

Roger Goldby and Simon Nye wrote the screenplay for the project based on an idea they developed with Hawes. Goldby is directing the first three episodes.

A network news release said the program focuses on Alice's "honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief, love and life after the death of her husband Harry."