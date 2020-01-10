Hilary Duff attends the 18th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after-party on January 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

"Lizzie McGuire" star Hilary Duff (R) with her husband Matthew Koma. "Lizzie McGuire" creator Terri Minsky has exited the revival series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Terri Minsky, the creator of the original Lizzie McGuire, has exited the show's Disney+ revival series as showrunner.

Production on the revival, which will feature the return of franchise star Hilary Duff, has been paused as Disney searches for a new showrunner.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series," a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement.

"After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show," they continued.

The new Lizzie McGuire is set to follow Duff as she navigates adulthood in New York City and works as an apprentice to a top fashion designer.

Other stars returning to reprise their roles include Adam Lamberg as Gordo, Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire and Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire.

The original Lizzie McGuire aired from 2001-2004 on Disney Channel and spawned a 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie.