Jan. 10 (UPI) -- John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Duggar, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Duggar, 29, and Abbie Duggar, 27, took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming a daughter, Grace Annette, on Tuesday.

The Counting On stars shared a family photo with Grace and a second picture of their baby girl swaddled in a blanket.

"Welcome to our world Grace Annette (Gracie)!!! Gracie was born early Tuesday morning, she was 7 pounds 11 oz and 20 3/4 inches long. We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!" the couple captioned the post.

Duggar's siblings Jill Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Josiah Duggar and Joseph Duggar were among those to congratulate the pair in the comments.

"So happy for y'all!!!! She is the cutest," Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Duggar, wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

"Yay!!! Congratulations on your sweet little blessing," Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, said.

Duggar and Abbie Duggar shared their excitement in a statement on the Duggar family website.

"Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl. She is a beautiful gift from God! We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It's still surreal to know that we are really parents, but it's a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together!" the couple said.

Duggar and Abbie Duggar married in November 2018 and announced in August that they were expecting.

"We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world!" the pair said on Instagram at the time. "It is really amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!"

Duggar and his family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On. His brothers Josh Duggar, Josiah Duggar and Joseph Duggar all welcomed children of their own in November.