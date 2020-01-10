Jan. 10 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of Fargo Season 4.

The network released a first official trailer for the season Thursday featuring Chris Rock as Loy Cannon, the head of a black crime syndicate.

The preview shows Loy and his men challenge the Italian mafia for power in 1950s Kansas City.

"Italians, they're the past. We're the future. They just don't know it yet," Loy (Rock) says.

Loy faces off with Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman), a leader in the Italian mob, who won't give up power without a fight.

Season 4 co-stars Jessie Buckley, Timothy Olyphant, Andrew Bird, Jack Huston, Ben Wishaw and Uzo Aduba. Olyphant plays Dick "Deafy" Wickware, a detective who investigates the ensuing carnage.

Rock discussed the show's dark humor at the Television Critics' Association winter press tour Thursday.

"Fargo is funny like a [Martin] Scorsese movie," the actor said. "It's always within the character and within the story. So that's something I always have to pay attention to."

"The challenge is getting the part down, but getting a little of my personality in there," he added.

Fargo is inspired by the Coen brothers film of the same name. The series is created by Noah Hawley, with previous seasons starring Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman (Season 1), Kirsten Dunst and Patrick Wilson (Season 2), and Ewan McGregor and Carrie Coon (Season 3).

Season 4 premieres April 19.