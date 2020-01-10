Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Elite Season 3 is coming to Netflix in March.

The streaming service shared an update about the Spanish-language drama series Friday on Twitter.

Netflix announced the news alongside a photo of Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) and his classmates in uniform.

"#Elite Season 3 premieres March 2020," the post reads.

Netflix also posted a teaser on the show's official Instagram account.

"the kids are coming," the company wrote.

Elite co-stars Itzan Escamilla as Samuel, Danna Paola as Lu, Ester Expósito as Carla, Álvaro Rico as Polo, Arón Piper as Ander and Mina El Hammani as Nadia. Expósito announced in October that Elite was renewed for Season 3.

Season 3 will feature two new cast members, Leïti Sène and Sergio Momo.

Elite follows students at a fictional exclusive private school, Las Encinas. The show debuted in October 2018 and returned for a second season in September.