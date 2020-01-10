Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Dylan Dreyer is feeling "fantastic" after giving birth to her second child, son Oliver George.

The 38-year-old Today meteorologist called in to the show Friday to give an update on baby Ollie while on maternity leave.

Dreyer is parent to Ollie and 3-year-old son Calvin Bradley with her husband, Brian Fichera.

"I feel like I'm in heaven. Second time around maternity leave, you just appreciate every moment that much more," Dreyer said.

"Having Calvin is a handful, and realizing that all babies really do are sleep. As soon as Calvin's off to school, it's like, let's watch movies and lay on the couch," she added.

Dreyer said Ollie is up at night but gets plenty of sleep during the day.

"I feel fantastic," she said. "He's so chill ... He's just so tiny and so cute."

Dreyer said Calvin is adjusting "really well" to being a big brother.

"He's just so good with him," Dreyer said of Calvin. "He wakes up in the morning and he gives [Ollie] a kiss on the forehead. I just feel so lucky that Calvin is not taking this the wrong way."

"It's all just insane. It's just a house full of love right now," she added.

Dreyer shared side-by-side photos Wednesday of herself holding a baby Calvin and Ollie. The pictures were taken by Fichera.

Dreyer previously posted a photo of her baby boy Jan. 5 and thanked fans for their support in the caption.

"Relaxed and ready for home! Thank you everyone for your outpouring of love and kindness as we welcomed little Oliver into the world! We are absolutely overjoyed with love. This must be what Heaven is like! #goolliego," she wrote.

Dreyer gave birth Jan. 2. She had announced in July that she was expecting again after experiencing a miscarriage and secondary infertility.