Jan. 10 (UPI) -- NBC is giving a glimpse of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7.

The network shared a first trailer for the season Thursday featuring Andy Samberg as NYPD detective Jake Peralta.

Stephanie Beatriz co-stars as Rosa Diaz, with Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle and Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt.

The '80s-style trailer features grainy footage and neon lettering as Peralta (Samberg) and Holt (Braugher) team up in the wake of Holt's demotion and an assassination attempt in New York.

"Now, when the city is thrown into chaos, these two unlikely heroes will have to team up to take down crime and save New York City," a narrator says in a voiceover.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. The series initially aired for five seasons on Fox and moved to NBC in Season 6. The show was renewed for Season 8 in November.

Crews told Entertainment Weekly in September that his character, Jeffords, and Holt experience a "complete role reversal" in Season 7 in the wake of Holt's demotion.

"Andre Braugher is an officer, he's not a captain. I am the lieutenant, I am in his office. It's so bizarre, I still don't feel like it's mine," Crews said. "We love to turn things on its ear. It's so wild because we're all changing and growing."

Season 7 premieres Feb. 6. News broke this week that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.