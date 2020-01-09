Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series October Faction.

The streaming service shared a first trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Tamara Taylor and J.C. MacKenzie as monster-hunting married couple Deloris and Fred Allen.

The preview shows Deloris (Taylor) and Fred (MacKenzie) take down monsters on behalf of the secret organization Presidio.

"Presidio's sole aim isn't killing monsters. It's understanding them," a woman says in a voiceover.

Deloris and Fred's lives change when they move their family back to upstate New York. Their 17-year-old twins, Viv (Aurora Burghart) and Geoff (Gabriel Darku), struggle to adjust and experience strange events of their own.

"Like it or not, some things need killing," Netflix tweeted Wednesday.

October Faction is based on the Steve Niles comic book series of the same name. The show is created by Damian Kindler and features Niles as an executive producer.

October Faction premieres Jan. 23. Netflix will release an adaptation of the Joe Hill comic book series Locke & Key the next month.