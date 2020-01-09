Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Danielle Staub is leaving popular reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The 57-year-old television personality said on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she's moving on from the show after five seasons on the Bravo series.

"I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise. I've been very happy to rally and stand on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day," Staub said.

Staub said she won't return on Real Housewives of New Jersey but is open to appearing on other shows in the franchise.

"I will never be returning as a housewife again ... with the Jersey girls," she said.

Staub said she plans to start her own cooking channel.

"Cooking is therapy to me, so I'm basically calling it cooking therapy," she said. "I find my peace in the kitchen."

Staub starred in Seasons 1-2 of Real Housewives of New Jersey and appears as a friend in Seasons 8-10. Season 10 premiered in November and will conclude in the spring.

During the WWHL after-show, Staub weighed in on her rumored feud with former co-star Caroline Manzo.

"I've always tried to just dignify people or treat people the way they treat me. I don't have a problem with her, unless she wants to make one with me," she said.

Staub thanked WWHL host and Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"I want to thank @bravoandy and all @bravowwhl for your support and giving me a launching pad for my cooking channel," she said.

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. Giudice split from her husband, Joe Giudice, in December after 20 years of marriage.