Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Jon Moxley responded to AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's request to join his group The Inner Circle on Dynamite.

Jericho, who was joined by Inner Circle members Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager on Wednesday, had a table inside the ring filled with his own brand of Bubbly in order to celebrate Moxley's decision.

Moxley, who was previously offered a Ford GT and a 49 percent stake in The Inner Circle for joining, said yes and unzipped his jacket to reveal an Inner Circle t-shirt.

Jericho and his friends celebrated by opening up multiple bottles of Le Champion's Bubbly and spraying it around the ring. Moxley was then gifted the keys to the Ford GT and embraced his new teammates.

Moxley was lying, however, and eventually told Jericho that he can't be bought and the only thing he wants is the AEW World Championship. Moxley then smashed a bottle of Bubbly onto Jericho and took out Guevara and the champion with a Paradigm Shift before he exited out of the ring.

Moxley, as he escaped through the crowd, ripped off his Inner Circle shirt and displayed the car keys.

Also on Dynamite, AEW Women's World champion Riho defended her titled against Kris Statlander.

The competitive match was interrupted by members of the The Nightmare Collective including Awesome Kong, Mel and Brandi Rhodes who was a guest commentator. Statlander, who had previously said no to joining the group, crashed onto Awesome Kong and approached Brandi Rhodes before until Japanese wrestling legend Luthor made a surprise apperance to stop the attack.

Riho took out Luthor after leaping from the top turnbuckle and the bout continued. Statlander, while lifting up Riho, had her leg pulled by Kong which allowed Riho to quickly roll her up and pin Statlander for the victory.

The Nightmare Collective then attacked Statlander but she was saved by Big Swole, Sunny Kiss and Shida who was watching from the audience. Dr. Britt Baker was also viewing the match but chose not to help out.

MJF demanded to know if Cody accepted his list of stipulations for a match at the Revolution pay-per-view event on Feb. 29. Cody had just teamed up with his brother Dustin Rhodes to defeat The Lucha Bros where his coach Arn Anderson stated that a decision would be made at a later date.

MJF and his bodyguard Wardlow were instead greeted by professional wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page. DDP teased having one more match to face MJF who was then joined by The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny.

Page attacked Butcher and Blade with Diamond Cutters after MJF joked about getting intimate with the legend's daughter. MJF then took out Page with a low blow before Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall came to Page's rescue.

Other moments from Dynamite included Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page defeating Private Party before Pac attacked Omega's friend Michael Nakazawa backstage; Guevara defeating Christopher Daniels; Daniels denying entry into The Dark Order before attacking the group alongside his SCU teammates and The Young Bucks; and Jurassic Express defeating The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.