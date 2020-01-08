Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is putting her pregnancy plans on pause for now.

Cartwright, 30, and her husband and co-star, Jax Taylor, said on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that they're waiting to get pregnant until after Stassi Schroeder's wedding to Beau Clark.

"Let me clarify what's going on right now with our baby-making," Taylor said. "We went and started one month and then Stassi and Lala [Kent's] wedding, and we're in it. So that's a problem."

"Short version is we're trying to make it to Italy for Stassi and Beau's wedding and I'm not stuck back home because I'm too pregnant," Cartwright added. "So, we're trying to plan it out. But yes, babies! I want babies."

Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, will marry in April, while Schroeder and Clark will wed in Rome in October.

"I don't want to be so pregnant that I'm stuck like Phoebe on Friends and can't go to her best friend's wedding," Cartwright said.

Cartwright and Taylor married at Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Ky., in June. Kent and Schroeder were among Cartwright's 12 bridesmaids.

"It feels amazing," Cartwright told People at the time. "We're stronger and happier than we've ever been. We've been through a lot, but we came out on the other side. I feel like we've just gotten stronger and stronger."

Taylor said on WWHL that his mom, who is estranged, did not attend his wedding to Cartwright.

"She didn't even call my on my wedding day. She didn't reach out to me at all," he said.

Vanderpump Rules returned for an eighth season Tuesday on Bravo. The series co-stars Schroeder, Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz.