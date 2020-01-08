Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale appeared on The Late Show and discussed their home life raising their sons Rocco, 4, and Rafa, 2.

"We call the two-year-old Seal Team Six because he's crazy and he's a killer. The first one, you know Rocco is very sensitive and he's always singing and dancing," Cannavale told host Stephen Colbert alongside Byrne on Tuesday.

"I'm outnumbered. The energy is a lot," Byrne said about being surrounded by boys.

Cannavale mentioned how he can hear his sons talking about them inside their room.

"They're conspiring. You can hear them. You know just 'dada, mama and I'm just like this is my house," the actor said. "And it sounds like they're upset about something like they're conspiring."

The pair are starring together in Off-Broadway play Medea. The play, which offers a modern take on the classic Greek play, opens at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Jan. 30.

Byrne also stars in comedy Like a Boss alongside Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek, which opens in theaters on Friday.

"Tiffany is hysterical. She's totally unpredictable and unbelievable," Byrne said about her co-star.