Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Rachel Brosnahan said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that fans of her show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel get disappointed when they realize she has blonde hair.

Brosnahan, who is naturally blonde, stars as the title character on Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel where she dons a brunette wig.

"We have an incredible hair and makeup team who make the wig seem so seamless that in real life people don't know that I am blonde and get very confused and somewhat disappointed upon meeting me," the actress said on Tuesday.

"I'm a constant disappointment these days, I'm getting accustomed to it," she continued before detailing an encounter she had with a disappointed fan at a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel meet-and-greet.

"There was a woman who waited in the line and she got up to the front and goes, 'You don't look anything like Mrs. Maisel,'" Brosnahan said. The fan also commented on how Brosnahan doesn't sound like her character either.

Brosnahan also detailed how Rami Malek and Amy Poehler helped her husband Jason Ralph fix his broken, clip-on bowtie at the Golden Globes.

"People say celebrities are mean, that Hollywood's kind of a toxic place. We felt very supported," she said.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 arrived in December. A fourth season is also planned.