Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Ozark Season 3 is coming to Netflix in March.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, March 27, first look photos and a teaser for the season Wednesday.

The photos feature Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, and Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore. Marty (Bateman) is shown trapped in a cell and is also seen visiting Ruth (Garner) in a hospital.

"#Ozark Season 3 returns March 27," Netflix tweeted.

The Season 3 teaser shows a dealer shuffling playing cards, a money counter filled with hundred-dollar bills, and bloody poker chips, references to the Byrde's new casino business.

"It's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny," Netflix said in an official synopsis.

Attorney Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) and Wendy's brother, Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey), will play a role in Season 3.

"Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos," Netflix said.

Ozark is created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and co-stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner and Jordana Spiro. The series follows the Byrde family, who relocate to Osage Beach, Mo., after Marty's money laundering scheme goes wrong.

Ozark debuted on Netflix in July 2017.