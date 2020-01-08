Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series Locke & Key.

The streaming service released a first trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones as siblings Bode, Tyler and Kinsey Locke.

The preview shows Bode (Scott), Tyler (Jessup), Kinsey (Jones) and their mom, Nina (Darby Stanchfield), move to the mysterious Keyhouse following the murder of their father.

Bode, Tyler and Kinsey explore the house, where a mysterious voice encourages them to find and use magical keys. They keys give the user different powers, as seen when Bode leaves his body and flies off into the night.

The Locke siblings face danger after they discover another being wants the keys for itself.

"There is a crazy evil thing who wants these keys," Tyler says.

Locke & Key is based on the Joe Hill comic book series of the same name. The show hails from Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, and features Hill and Andy Muschietti (Mama, It) as executive producers.

Hill said in July that the show will be different from the comics.

"We talked about a couple of changes, and I suggested a few to keep readers of the comic off balance," he said. "It's true to the spirit of the story, true to the spirit of the characters."

Locke & Key premieres Feb. 7.