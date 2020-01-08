Comedian Leslie Jones hosts the 17th annual BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Leslie Jones, the voice Zeta in "The Angry Birds Movie 2," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on August 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones is set to host ABC's revival of the game show Supermarket Sweep, the network announced Wednesday.

"The fast-paced and energetic series follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes," ABC said in a press release.

Production on the 10-episode first season is scheduled to begin in the spring.

No premiere date has been set.

"I've always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep," Jones said. "Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I'd have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!"