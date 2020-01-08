Glenn Weiss, winner of the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for the Oscars, appears backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. Weiss is directing the ceremony for ABC again this year. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Glenn Weiss has agreed to direct the Oscars telecast for a fifth time, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced.

"We are so lucky that Glenn is back as our director this year. He is deeply creative and collaborative and has a terrific instinct for live television," Howell Taylor and Allain said in a statement Tuesday. "It is a huge win to us to have Glenn at the helm."

The ceremony honoring excellence in film is slated to air live Feb. 9 on ABC.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last month that 344 movies have been deemed worthy of Oscar consideration.

Nominations are to be announced Monday.

No host has been announced yet.