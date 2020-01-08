Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott, Madelaine Petsch, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan of "Riverdale" arrive on the red carpet at The CW Network's 2018 upfront in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lucy Hale will soon be seen in The CW series "Katy Keene." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ruby Rose's freshman series "Batwoman" has been renewed for the 2020-21 season on The CW. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The CW Network said it has renewed 13 shows for the 2020-21 television season.

Set to return for second seasons are Batwoman and Nancy Drew.

Also renewed are All American (Season 3,) Black Lightning, (Season 4,) Charmed (Season 3,) DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6,) Dynasty (Season 4,) The Flash (Season 7,) In the Dark (Season 3,) Legacies (Season 3,) Riverdale (Season 5,) Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3) and Supergirl (Season 6.)

The cable network also ordered 13 more episodes of its soon-to-launch series Katy Keene, starring Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chen.

Drama is forever. #Dynasty has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/7HQmEhBeRw— Dynasty (@cw_dynasty) January 7, 2020

"These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season," Mark Pedowitz, the network's president, said in a statement Tuesday.

"We've been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we're already seeing incredibly positive results from our multi-platform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman."