Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Breaking Bad marathon is scheduled to air on AMC leading up to the cable television premiere of the show's sequel, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which debuted on Netflix last year.

All of the episodes from the five seasons of Breaking Bad -- starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk -- will be shown over five, consecutive Sundays, starting Jan. 19.

El Camino will air on Feb. 16 and the Season 5 premiere of the Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul is set for Feb. 23.

"The world of Breaking Bad remains iconic and AMC is the destination for all of its brilliant stories -- from the place where it all began, Breaking Bad, to the gripping tale of Jesse Pinkman's continued journey in the feature film El Camino and the next chapter of 'criminal' attorney Jimmy McGill's transformation in Better Call Saul's upcoming fifth season," Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks' Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a press release on Tuesday.

Breaking Bad followed financially struggling, cancer-stricken chemistry teacher Walter White (Cranston) who ends up producing and selling crystal meth to support his family, with the help of Jesse Pinkman (Paul,) his former student. The show initially aired 2008-13.