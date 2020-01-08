Timothy Busfield arrives for the Season 3 premiere of "Damages" in New York in 2010. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- ABC announced Wednesday it has ordered the pilot for a sequel to the 1980s dramedy, thirtysomething.

"The show will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast reprised by Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patty Wettig," the network said in a press release. "Apparently, raising children (even grown children) never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?"

Show-runners and thirtysomething creators Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick are writing the screenplay for thirtysomething(else.)

The original series initially aired 1987-91. It won 13 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama, and two Golden Globe Awards.