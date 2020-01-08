Filmmaker and composer Mel Brooks arrives for the TCM Classic Film Festival opening night gala screening of "The Producers" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- ABC said Wednesday it is planning a live episode of its sitcom The Conners and a production of the musical Young Frankenstein.

The Conners special is slated to air Feb. 11, the night of the New Hampshire primary for Democratic presidential contenders.

"The cast will perform the episode live for both the East and West coast broadcasts," a press release said, adding ABC News coverage will be incorporated into the story in real time as the results are tallied.

"The live episode will find Mark (Ames McNamara) watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris (Emma Kenney), who is apathetic to the electoral process and believes money's influence in politics means real change is impossible. The rest of the Conners share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote, including their working-class perspective that you may have to vote for a candidate you don't love but one that will 'screw you the least,'" the synopsis said.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Lecy Goranson as Becky, Michael Fishman as D.J., Emma Kenney as Harris, Ames McNamara as Mark and Jayden Rey as Mary.

"@TheConnersABC is going live! Great opportunity to bring humor to real life issues and encourage people to vote," Fishman tweeted.

The network is also collaborating with filmmaker Mel Brooks for a fall 2020 staging of the musical based on his classic 1974 horror-comedy, Young Frankenstein.

No casting or specific air date has been announced.

The film version starred Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, Teri Garr, Peter Boyle, Cloris Leachman and Marty Feldman.

Very loosely based on the book Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, the story follows a scientist as he follows in the footsteps of his ancestor -- Dr. Victor Frankenstein -- and attempts to bring the dead back to life.

It was adapted as a stage musical in 2007 with an ensemble that included Sutton Foster, Roger Bart, Megan Mullally, Shuler Hensley, Christopher Fitzgerald and Andrea Martin.