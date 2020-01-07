Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Big Show returned to WWE on Raw in order to aid Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe against Seth Rollins and AOP.

Owens and Joe collided with their rivals in the main event on Monday, teasing throughout the night the mysterious partner who would be joining them for the match.

Big Show, a living legend, was not seen on WWE programming in 2019.

The World's Largest Athlete was able to mow down Rollins until AOP and their leader ganged up on Big Show. Rollins would eventually grab a steel chair and ended the match in disqualification after he started using it against Big Show.

Rollins, who now calls himself a Messiah, was getting ready to deliver a Curb Stomp to Big Show but Owens was able to interfere and grab his leg while Joe fought off AOP. This gave Big Show the opportunity to take out Rollins with a KO Punch.

Also on Raw, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman returned to the red brand to make a special announcement.

Heyman said that there was no worthy challenges for Lesnar at the Royal Rumble event, so instead, The Beast will be entering himself into the Royal Rumble match despite being a World Champion.

The annual Royal Rumble match features 30 superstars battling each other to determine who will earn a World Championship title shot at WrestleMania. Superstars are eliminated from the match after they are thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor.

Heyman said that Lesnar wants to prove that he is the best in WWE and in doing so, the champ will enter at the dreaded No. 1 spot in the Royal Rumble match. This ensures that Lesnar could encounter all 29 other participants. The Royal Rumble takes place on Jan. 26.

Other moments from Raw included United States Champion Andrade successfully defending his title against Rey Mysterio; Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders successfully defended their titles against The Street Profits and The O.C.; Raw Women's Champion punched her Royal Rumble opponent Asuka; Erick Rowan defeated KJ Orso; AJ Styles defeated Akira Tozawa; Charlotte Flair brawled with Sarah Logan; Drew McIntyre defeated No Way Jose and entered himself into the Royal Rumble match; Aleister Black defeated Shelton Benjamin before Buddy Murphy attacked him; and Lana and Bobby Lashley were officially married following their disastrous wedding ceremony last week.

After Lana and Lashley were made husband and wife, Lana's ex-husband Rusev interrupted the pair and presented photos from the wedding ceremony. The photos included Lana fighting her secret lover Liv Morgan and Rusev popping out of the cake to attack Lashley.

Lashley then challenged Rusev to a match next week.