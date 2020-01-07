Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live her recent bat mitzvah, which was attended by the late night host and her friend Billy Crystal.

Kimmel mentioned on Monday how he thought the bat mitzvah was a joke with Haddish explaining that she is taking Judaism very seriously.

"I don't joke about religion like that," Haddish said. "If I have a microphone in my hand, I might be joking about religion but if I'm talking to you mano-a-mano, Im telling the truth."

Haddish then detailed her friendship with Crystal who spoke at the bat mitzvah.

"He's my everything," she said about Crystal. "He's amazing. He's taught me so much, he's like my secondary rabbi like if I got issues going on I'll take it to him."

"He gives me some of the best advice. He's been in this business for over 60 years and he has taught me some really valuable lessons. I wish I would have known him sooner in my career," the comedian continued.

Haddish said for her bat mitzvah she was gifted a diamond necklace from Barbra Streisand and a Bible with a diamond crucifix from Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles.

"So I read from that and the Torah everyday," Haddish said.

Haddish will next be seen in comedy Like a Boss alongside Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek. The film arrives in theaters on Jan. 10.

Haddish released in December a Netflix comedy special where she discussed religion titled Black Mitzvah.